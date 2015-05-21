Santa Fe 1 Internacional 0: Mosquera nets injury-time winner

Dairon Mosquera emerged as the unlikely hero on Wednesday, with his injury-time goal lifting Santa Fe past Internacional 1-0.

The quarter-final first-leg fixture was petering out for a draw at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho until Mosquera headed home powerfully from Omar Perez's corner in the 92nd minute in Bogota, Colombia.

Mosquera, who had not scored for Santa Fe this season, found himself unmarked inside the penalty area as he headed low past Internacional goalkeeper Alisson in the second minute of additional time.

Santa Fe, who have won their past three home matches in the Copa Libertadores, will travel to Porto Alegre for the return leg on May 27.