Santos: Arsenal must aim for the title

The Gunners were left playing catch-up in last season's title race after a disastrous start saw them take just four points from their first five matches, a run which left them languishing as low as 17th place in the Premier League.

A Springtime resurgance was enough to clinch third place, but not catch Manchester City or United at the top of the table.

However, speaking exclusively in the September issue of FourFourTwo, out now, the Brazilian dismissed suggestions that the Gunners should be looking to merely close the gap on the Manchester pair, instead insisting that they should be more ambitious.

"We shouldn't aim to get closer; we have to leave them behind. If it wasn't for that poor start we could have fought for the title," Santos told FourFourTwo.

"Now we'll be more competitive with [Lukas] Podolski and [Olivier] Giroud, who will make our team even more dangerous offensively."

Although Arsenal were let trailing in the race for last season's Premier League crown, they were at least able to secure bragging rights over neighbours Tottenham Hotspur, who had sat above the Emirates Stadium side for much of the season.

"I'm aware of the rivalry and it's always special to finish above your opponents, even better when you oust them from the Champions League," Santos explained. "I met [Tottenham goalkeeper] Heurelho Gomes at the airport and made a few jokes about finishing above them."

