Santos wants to face Ivory Coast star names

The Greeks have toiled at the finals so far, being soundly beaten 3-0 by Colombia in their opener before holding out for a goalless draw against Japan, playing for more than 50 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of captain Kostas Katsouranis.

In order to progress to the knockout stages on Tuesday, Greece have to beat the African nation and hope that Japan fail to beat pool leaders Colombia.

Ivory Coast followed up a 2-1 win over Japan in their opening game with defeat to Colombia on Thursday with talismanic striker Didier Drogba so far restricted to substitute appearances.

Meanwhile, Toure brothers Yaya and Kolo were rocked this week by the news younger sibling Ibrahim had passed away.

But Santos believes facing a strong Ivory Coast would help to focus his players' attentions.

"Against Colombia we were lousy and (Radamel) Falcao did not play," he said.

"Because they had 11 good players and if one does not play, there are others.

"We did not realise it and we paid dearly.

"Therefore we want Drogba, Toure and all the major players to play for Ivory Coast. Otherwise, goodbye Greece.

"We need to be connected and alert throughout the game. We were not like that against Colombia.

"We lacked attention, and against Japan we improved a lot in this aspect."