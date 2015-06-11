Sarri confirmed as Napoli coach

Napoli on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as coach of the Serie A club.

The Naples-born 56-year-old has been charged with the task of replacing Rafael Benitez, who ended his two-year tenure at Stadio San Paolo last month before taking over at Real Madrid.

Sarri resigned as Empoli coach last week despite having two years left on his contract and was also linked with Milan, Sampdoria and Cagliari.

He masterminded Empoli's return to Serie A in 2013-14, and has impressed as the club retained its place, finishing 15th in the table at the end of the most recent campaign – eight points clear of danger.

Napoli tweeted: "Napoli announces that the post of coach of the first team for the next season 2015/2016 will be entrusted to Maurizio Sarri."

Sarri takes charge of a team which finished fifth in Serie A to miss out on a place in the UEFA Champions League.