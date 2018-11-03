Sarri: Drinkwater and Moses do not fit Chelsea system

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has warned Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses that they must improve if they are to find a way into his system.

Moses has made six appearances for the Blues across all competitions this season, while Drinkwater's only outing came in the Community Shield loss to Manchester City in early August.

Speculation will now intensify that the duo could be set to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window after Sarri revealed that neither fits with the way he wants his side to play.

"I think the situation is that Drinkwater, for me, is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders," he told a media conference.

"I told him two months ago what I think. Moses is more suited to play at wing-back rather than as a winger or a full-back, I think.

"They have to improve but their characteristics are a little bit different."

The Italian has enjoyed a fine start to life at Chelsea since his appointment in July, steering the Blues to seven wins and three draws in his opening 10 Premier League matches.

He has also overseen unbeaten starts in the Europa League and EFL Cup, using 26 players in total.

Such rotation was unheard of during his time at Napoli, but Sarri is keen to use the full depth of his squad given the demands of English football.

"We have used 26 players in official matches this season so rotation is key at the moment," he said.

"I have to look at all competitions – 90 minutes is 90 minutes. You have to look at the EFL Cup, Europa League and national team.

"If you look at December and January, you need to change also in the Premier League because we will play every three days in the Premier League, so we also need to change in this.

"We didn't use 26 players in Naples, but I have to look at the situation with this club."

Sarri will be looking to maintain his unbeaten start when Crystal Palace visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.