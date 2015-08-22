Sarri unsure over Napoli prospects

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says more competition from the Milan clubs in Serie A this term mean his side's final position remains something of a mystery.

Since Sarri replaced Rafael Benitez in June, Napoli have brought in the likes of Mirko Valdifiori and Vlad Chiriches, although the squad remains similar to the one that finished fifth last term.

Napoli have featured in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League over recent seasons but with Inter and Milan heavily strengthening, Serie A looks set to see greater competition at the top.

"I do not know where we fit in the table," Sarri said ahead of Sunday's trip to Sassuolo.

"Napoli finished fifth in a league in which Milan and Inter were absent from the top, they are now coming back and it will make for a more competitive league.

"The goal is to bring out 101 per cent from this team and we'll see where we get. I do not know where we will finish but we want to be sure we have given more than the maximum."

Prior to replacing Benitez, Sarri had returned former club Empoli to Serie A in 2013-14 before keeping the club in the top flight with a 15th-placed finish last term.

Sarri warned his new side remain a work in progress, adding: "It is normal that we are a team under construction.

"The physical condition is not yet at the top but it is something that is the same for all the teams.

"We are evolving, so tactically we are still not flawless, but we have quality players that can help us."