Sarri wishes Higuain luck after Juve striker downs Napoli

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri lauded Gonzalo Higuain and wished the phenomenal Juventus striker luck after coming back to haunt his former team.

Ex-Napoli star Higuain was the match-winner in Turin on Saturday as Serie A champions Juventus claimed a 2-1 victory.

Public enemy number one in Naples after angering fans by moving to the Italian title-holders in the off-season, Higuain did not celebrate his 70th-minute goal.

And after sharing a pre-match embrace with Higuain, Sarri had nothing but praise for the 28-year-old, who scored a record-breaking 36 goals as a Napoli player last season.

"He is a phenomenon, a loose ball at Gonzalo's feet means certain death for defenders," Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

"If Gonzalo wins something in Europe, I am happy for him. Less so for Juve, but I'll be happy for him."

Higuain's goal secured Juve's sixth successive home league win of the season as they moved five points clear of second-placed Rona, who are due to play on Sunday.

Napoli, meanwhile, are seven points off the pace in third.