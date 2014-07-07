Sartori leaves Chievo role as sporting director

The 57-year-old former Sampdoria striker has been a key figure in establishing the Verona outfit in the Italian top flight.

He has now decided to step down, although club president Luca Campedelli has left the door open for a potential return.

Campedelli is quoted as saying on the club's official website: "Words are not enough to explain how important and crucial you have been for me.

"This is not goodbye but an arrivederci. See you soon."

Chievo finished 16th in Serie A last season.