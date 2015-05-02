Sassuolo 0 Palermo 0: Poor finishing results in goalless stalemate

It proved to be a match of missed opportunities as Sassuolo and Palermo squandered numerous chances and ultimately drew 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Palermo began the brighter of the two teams, with the talented Paulo Dybala – wearing the captain's armband – flashing just wide early on.

That was swiftly followed by Ivaylo Chochev testing Andrea Consigli in the Sassuolo net, the goalkeeper getting down well to palm the goal-bound effort off the line.

The home side improved after the break, however, seemingly responding to Eusebio Di Francesco's half-time words.

Sassuolo should have broken the deadlock in the 65th minute when Simeone Zaza opted to go for goal himself from a tight angle rather than tee up Domenico Berardi.

And Palermo almost capitalised shortly after, but Dybala could not find the net from close range, sending his diving header wide of the target and ultimately the two sides could not be separated.

Sassuolo edge closer to mathematical safety from relegation, while Palermo lie comfortably in mid-table.