Saudi Arabia extend Pizzi's contract
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has handed Juan Antonio Pizzi a new deal after the end of their World Cup adventure.
Juan Antonio Pizzi's contract as Saudi Arabia coach has been extended until the end of the side's participation in the 2019 Asian Cup.
Pizzi was named as manager in November 2017 and oversaw their World Cup campaign at Russia 2018, which ended on Monday against Egypt.
The final group game represented the highpoint of their tournament as they came from behind to defeat Egypt 2-1, having lost their previous two matches, the first of which was a 5-0 hammering at the hands of the hosts.
Before he took charge of Saudi Arabia, Pizzi was Chile's head coach, guiding them to the 2017 Confederations Cup final, but resigned after the team failed to qualify for World Cup.
