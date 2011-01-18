Saudi Arabia sack coach after nine days
By app
JEDDAH - Saudi Arabia brought Nasser al-Johar's reign as coach to an end after just nine days on Monday, announcing the change after the team's humiliating 5-0 defeat by Japan in the Asian Cup.
The three-times Asian champions also accepted the resignation of team manager Fahd al-Misaibeeh after the team's failure to qualify for the quarter-finals in Qatar, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA said.
The Saudi football federation vowed to "immediately replace them with a highly qualified international crew and domestic aides".
Johar only took over last Sunday after Saudi Arabia sacked Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro following a 2-1 defeat in the opening match against Syria.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.