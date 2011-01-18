Saudi Arabia sack coach after nine days

The three-times Asian champions also accepted the resignation of team manager Fahd al-Misaibeeh after the team's failure to qualify for the quarter-finals in Qatar, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA said.

The Saudi football federation vowed to "immediately replace them with a highly qualified international crew and domestic aides".

Johar only took over last Sunday after Saudi Arabia sacked Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro following a 2-1 defeat in the opening match against Syria.