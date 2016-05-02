Savage: Leicester title a key moment in Premier League history

Robbie Savage says Leicester City's stunning title success is a crucial moment in the history of the Premier League.

The former Foxes midfielder, who played for the club between 1997 and 2002, believes the shock league victory from the pre-season relegation candidates proves that having a big budget is not a necessity for success on the pitch.

Leicester were crowned champions with two matches to spare on Monday when Tottenham collapsed to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea, failing to secure the victory they required to keep the title race alive.

Savage did not think the team he was part of, which won the League Cup in 2000 under Martin O'Neill, would ever be topped.

"I think it's a pivotal moment in Premier League history," he told Omnisport.

"It just goes to show you don't have to spend millions of pounds to be successful.

"We had a great time. We won trophies at Wembley. I never thought that Leicester side would get surpassed. It's massive for the city, massive.

"I think it's the best achievement ever, by any team anywhere ever!"

Savage acknowledged that he was one of many observers who doubted the appointment of manager Claudio Ranieri when the Italian succeeded Nigel Pearson at the King Power Stadium to helm the glorious campaign.

"When he got the job, based on the result for Greece against the Faroe Islands [a Euro 2016 qualifying defeat that saw Ranieri sacked] I was one of those doubters," said the former Wales international.

"I thought it was a bad appointment. I think a lot of people thought that, but he has proven everyone wrong and has to be manager of the year."