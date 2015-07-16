Savic interested in Milan move - agent

Fiorentina defender Stefan Savic "would like to join Milan", according to his agent Zarko Pelicic.

Savic has emerged as a transfer target for some of Europe's biggest clubs, with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid reportedly the frontrunners for his signature as they bid to replace Miranda.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Montenegro international by the Spanish media in recent days.

But the 24-year-old could remain in Serie A after Pelicic told MilanNews.it: "Stefan would like to join Milan, as he would any of Europe's top clubs, but a transfer does not depend only on him.

"We'll see what happens in future."

Savic, who left Manchester City for Florence in 2012, made 29 appearances last season as Fiorentina finished fourth in Serie A and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.