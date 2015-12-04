Schalke 3 Hannover 1: Huntelaar makes the difference

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar won a penalty and scored once to help Schalke to a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hannover on Friday, ending their five-game winless streak in the process.

Johannes Geis handed Schalke the lead from the spot in the second half after Marcelo had fouled the Dutchman inside the area.

Huntelaar then doubled his side's lead with his fifth goal of the season, before Allan Saint-Maximin pulled one back for Hannover.

Franco Di Santo put the match to bed in the 82nd minute, though, ending his Bundesliga drought after 19 top-flight games without a goal.

Schalke dominated proceedings at the Veltins Arena right from the start, but were unable to find a way past Ron-Robert Zieler.

There was nothing the Hannover goalkeeper could do to deny Geis in the 51st minute. Referee Wolfgang stark had no other choic but to award Schalke a penalty after Marcelo brought down Huntelaar inside the area and Geis coolly slotted home.

Huntelaar also added his name to the score sheet in the 73rd minute with a calm finish after Marcelo failed to clear Max Meyer's cross.

Saint-Maximin briefly restored Hannover's hopes of getting a good result when he took advantage of some unconvincing defending from Joel Matip, but Di Santo netted 60 seconds later to wrap up the points for Schalke, moving them fourth.