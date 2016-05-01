Schmeichel: I don't care how we win it

Kasper Schmeichel insists he does not care how Leicester City win the Premier League title as their fate temporarily rests in the hands of others.

The Dane was in fine form as the Foxes drew 1-1 at Manchester United, but Leicester could not find the winner which would have guaranteed them the trophy.

Leicester have games against Everton and Chelsea coming where they can get the points required, but they will also be crowned champions if Tottenham cannot win at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

And Schmeichel shrugged off suggestions that Claudio Ranieri's men would rather secure top spot on the pitch than see Chelsea do the job for them.

"I don't care how we win it - as long as we win it," he said. "Tottenham are a good team but they are up against a very good team in Chelsea.

"We hope Chelsea win or get a draw - however it comes, as long as it comes.

"It's not over. Spurs are quite capable of going to Stamford Bridge and getting the win."

Leicester had fallen behind to an Anthony Martial goal at Old Trafford on Sunday, as United started brightly.

But captain Wes Morgan equalised for the champions-elect, who fought hard for a point after having Danny Drinkwater sent off.

And Schmeichel was impressed with the character shown by his team-mates.

"We are slightly [disappointed]," said the 29-year-old. "We had chances, but so did they. It was an open game.

"Going 1-0 down at Old Trafford, it takes character [to come back]. We showed a lot of character today.

"Hanging on with 10 men was tough, and we were still trying to find the winner."