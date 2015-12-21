Schmeichel reveals the key to Ranieri's success

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel feels Claudio Ranieri has been such a hit because he did not come in and ring the changes following his appointment in the close-season.

A stunning late run of form saw Leicester avoid relegation in the closing weeks of last season under Nigel Pearson, who lost his job despite the great escape.

Ranieri has had an incredible impact at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes sit top of the table at Christmas, with five of the last six teams to hold that status going on to win the Premier League.

Schmeichel has been impressed that Ranieri recognised there was a good setup already in place and did not try to make wholesale changes following his appointment.

"He can be calm, he can be not so calm - like any manager they have to have all the different sides of their personality to get their point across and he is very good at doing that in meetings," Schmeichel said to Sky Sports when asked about the 64-year-old's style.

"Obviously he has come into a side that was working pretty well. We won six or seven of our last 10 games in the Premier league so we were on a good run already and had good momentum.

"He has come in and he has got different ideas about a few things but I think what he deserves most credit for is that he has not come in and tried to change everything.

"He has recognised that things work quite well and he has let us get on with it, he has kept the coaching staff from last season as well which is massive and that is great credit to him because a lot of managers would just come in and want all their own people and change everything to their own way. For a coach to be adaptable like that is fantastic."

Schmeichel revealed Leicester's dressing room is full of confidence as they love life at the top of the table ahead of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

He continued: "It feels good to be where we are.

"Being top of the table is something we have tried before in the Championship and it is not that different, although the attention from the outside world is obviously a little bit higher now because of it being the Premier League.

"It is the same sort of feeling in the dressing room at the moment. It is very important to maintain momentum but if you take 2015 as a calendar year, we have been consistently very good so for us it is just a case of keep doing what we are doing."