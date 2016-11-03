Schmeichel suffers fractured hand
Kasper Schmeichel is set for another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his hand during the Champions League clash with Copenhagen.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has sustained a fractured hand, the Premier League champions have confirmed.
Schmeichel suffered the problem in Leicester's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.
"The Denmark international injured his right hand during the first half of the goalless draw at Parken Stadium and will see a specialist upon returning to the UK with the rest of the squad on Thursday," a brief Leicester statement read.
The injury is Schmeichel's second setback of the season, after he missed two Premier League games earlier in the campaign with a concussion.
17 - Since the start of last season, Kasper Schmeichel has kept 17 PL clean sheets, behind only Cech (20) and De Gea (19). Stopper.November 3, 2016
