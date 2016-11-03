Schmeichel suffers fractured hand

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has sustained a fractured hand, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Schmeichel suffered the problem in Leicester's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"The Denmark international injured his right hand during the first half of the goalless draw at Parken Stadium and will see a specialist upon returning to the UK with the rest of the squad on Thursday," a brief Leicester statement read.

The injury is Schmeichel's second setback of the season, after he missed two Premier League games earlier in the campaign with a concussion.