Schmidt has faith in misfiring Hernandez

Roger Schmidt will continue to call on Javier Hernandez despite the Bayer Leverkusen striker failing to score in his last 11 matches in all competitions.

The Mexico international is going through a goal drought that stretches back to October 1 and missed a penalty last time out against Freiburg.

It is a far cry from the opening months of the 2016-17 campaign when the former Manchester United striker netted seven in eight in all competitions - including a hat-trick against Mainz.

Despite his troubles, Schmidt believes the 28-year-old will come good eventually, and has no intention of leaving him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Monaco.

"I haven't taken him [Hernandez] to one side to speak to him," he told a media conference.

"Every striker goes through a difficult patch, and Javier just so happens to be going through one at the moment.

"I know it's only a matter of time before he starts scoring again, though."

Both Leverkusen and Monaco have already qualified for the last-16 ahead of the final match in Group E, and the French side have wrapped up top spot whatever happens at the BayArena.

The game remains important for Schmidt, though, as the Bundesliga team look to end a run of five games without victory over Monaco.

He added: "It's about time we beat Monaco. We were incredibly unfortunate to lose to them twice in last season's group stage, and we were unlucky to only get a draw from our last game against them.

"That we have qualified is good, but Monaco is important with view to the upcoming matches."