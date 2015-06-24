Schneiderlin: Future to be resolved soon

Morgan Schneiderlin is close to completing a move away from Southampton, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United circling.

Schneiderlin has made no secret of his desire to play UEFA Champions League football in 2015-16, after the France international midfielder revealed last month that he is planning to remain in England, but with a club in Europe's premier competition.

And that dream appears close to being fulfilled following an interview with radio station France Blue Alsace.

The 25-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, said: "The negotiations are ongoing and should be completed in the coming days.

"Hopefully before the resumption of [Southampton's pre-season] training next week."

Schneiderlin, who arrived at St Mary's Stadium from Strasbourg in 2008, helped Southampton defy expectations in securing a seventh-placed finish last season.