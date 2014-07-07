Schneiderlin sets sights on Euro 2016 action

The 24-year-old made his international debut in a pre-finals friendly against Jamaica on June 8, and played the entire 90 minutes of France's 0-0 draw with Ecuador in their final Group E fixture in Brazil.

Schneiderlin was an unused substitute for both France's last 16 and quarter-final matches - which saw them beat Nigeria before losing to Germany - but his experience with the national team has left him hungry for more.

France are due to host the European Championships in two years' time, and Schneiderlin is already looking ahead to what he believes will be a "special" finals.

"It was a great pleasure to belong to this group," he told L'Equipe. "The atmosphere was fantastic. It was a joy.

"It's a bit sad that it stopped because we wanted it to continue. When you set foot in there, it makes you want to come back all the time.

"This [UEFA Euro 2016] is the next target. There will be friendlies. A lot can happen in two years. But the next big deadline is 2016.

"This is the goal of all the players who were here.

"In addition it is in France - it will be even more special."