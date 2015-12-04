Scholes: Brilliant to see Valencia take a chance on Neville

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Scholes is delighted to see Valencia "take a chance" by appointing his friend, business partner and former team-mate Gary Neville as head coach.

Neville, who is also involved in Roy Hodgson's coaching set-up with England, has signed a deal to take charge at the Mestalla until the end of the season.

Scholes is part-owner of non-league side Salford City, along with the Neville brothers, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Valencia owner Peter Lim, who has given the former United defender his first managerial role.

"It is a great opportunity for Gaz and knowing him well he is brilliant at whatever he does," Scholes told BBC Sport.

"I am sure he has prepared for this for the last four or five years. It is not a big surprise to him, but I think it is brilliant that a big club like Valencia have taken a chance on a young English coach."

Asked if Neville's commitments managing a La Liga side would mean more work for the other owners of Salford, Scholes admitted Valencia would have to become the 40-year-old's top priority.

He said: "Well I hope not! Gaz likes to be in control wherever he is. I think he will find it difficult not to be still involved with this and the other stuff he does, but Valencia is a massive job.

"He is going to have to go into that full tilt and maybe start delegating a little bit."

Neville will watch Valencia's league game against Barcelona on Saturday before taking charge on Sunday and preparing his new side for their Champions League clash with Lyon on Wednesday.