Schubert delighted with mature Gladbach display

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Andre Schubert lauded the strength of his squad after a much-depleted side overcame Celtic 2-0 in the Champions League.

Strikes from Lars Stindl and Andre Hahn ensured that Gladbach got their first points on the board in Group C on Wednesday, despite Schubert's side missing a glut of key players.

First-team stars such as Thorgan Hazard, Raffael and Andreas Christensen were all absent from Gladbach's side at Celtic Park, but Schubert was thrilled that the players he had available demonstrated their quality.

"I have a good squad here, despite missing some important players," Schubert said.

"We played well. It was a mature performance. The squad played well with strength and had to concentrate 100 per cent.

"I'm extremely happy to win. It gives up more security for the next steps in the group.

"We've made our first step and gained our first three points. We have to [now] show security at home."

Gladbach currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga, and face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on Saturday.