Schubert eyeing Europa League spot

Borussia Monchengladbach coach Andre Schubert has heaped praise on his side following their convincing 4-2 win over Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, but insists they are focused on earning a place in the knockout stages of this season's Europa League.

A double from Lars Stindl and strikes from Raffael and Fabian Johnson were enough to see off the La Liga visitors, who responded through Vitolo and Ever Banega's late penalty.

The win lifts Gladbach off the bottom of Group D, but with qualification for the last 16 ruled out through previous results, Schubert's side will now turn their attention to finishing third and earning a place in the second-tier competition that Sevilla have won for the last two seasons.

However, Schubert insists Gladbach will not take anything for granted in their visit to Manchester City in their final game next month.

He told reporters: "Today we wanted to be brave and we managed it. Sevilla were always dangerous on the break but that was also because we played very offensively.

"Now we want to get a result at Manchester City. Third place is now in our own hands. But the task will be very demanding."

As well as leaving Gladbach in pole position to remain in Europe, the win also banishes memories of their 3-0 mauling at the hands of Sevilla in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

But captain Granit Xhaka claims confidence is high for the Bundesliga side, who are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions.

"This victory was no surprise. We knew about Sevilla's quality. But today, we were the better team und fully deserved the win," he said.