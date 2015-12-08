Schurrle hails Wolfsburg's 'deserved' win over Manchester United

Wolfsburg midfielder Andre Schurrle has no doubt his team deserved their 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A brace from defender Naldo helped the Bundesliga side to their crucial win at the Volkswagen Arena, a result that sees them finish top of Group B and, coupled with PSV's victory at home to CSKA Moscow, eliminated United.

According to Schurrle, Wolfsburg deserved their victory after both teams missed several chances in an entertaining encounter.

"It's a huge night. I think we fully deserved it if you have seen the whole game," he told TV3.

"We started a little bit bad as I should have scored in the third minute. They scored, but you see the quality of our team. You see the quality in the two goals we scored then.

"I think we could have scored earlier. We conceded to go 2-2 and anything could happen.

"We saw that [PSV] Eindhoven were winning and if we conceded we were out. But Naldo scored the goal and we are very happy that we go through."

United's elimination is set to increase the pressure on manager Louis van Gaal, whose side conceded twice from set-pieces.

Schurrle is unsure what has gone wrong for the Premier League giants, who drop into the Europa League round of 32 with the loss.

"It's not my team, so it's hard to say what happened there," the Germany international said.

"For me, they are still a really big club with a lot of great players. [Anthony] Martial and [Bastian] Schweinsteiger are quality players.

"But in football, the little things decide matches and we had the better things on our side and we won."