Schurrle: Wolfsburg have a chance against Real Madrid

Wolfsburg attacker Andre Schurrle is optimistic about his side's chances in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga outfit will start Wednesday's first leg as the underdogs against a Madrid team that came from behind to beat Barcelona with 10 men last weekend.

But Schurrle believes Wolfsburg have every chance of getting a positive result at the Volkswagen Arena.

"We are not without a chance. We should not be written off," the Germany international told Sport Bild.

"We should not be overwhelmed by the occasion. Maybe Madrid's style of play could even suit us.

"We will not enjoy a whole lot of possession. It is not up to us to dominate play. We can play on the counter-attack. But we have to improve on the break."

Wolfsburg have impressed in the Champions League, but are eighth in the Bundesliga after three league games without a win.

"We have been struggling to reach a consistently high level in the Bundesliga," Schurrle added.

"We need to improve and reach a high level consistently. We have a lot of potential, but we are not always able to get the best out of ourselves."