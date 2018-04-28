Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard

Mark Schwarzer believes managing Rangers presents an incredible opportunity for Steven Gerrard as the Liverpool icon continues to be linked with the Scottish side.

Gerrard – in charge of Liverpool's Under-19 team this season – has emerged as the shock frontrunner for the managerial vacancy at Rangers, where Graeme Murty is interim boss following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October.

If Gerrard is appointed by Rangers, former Fulham and Chelsea goalkeeper Schwarzer said the 37-year-old must deliver in the Scottish Premier League.

"It is an incredible opportunity and it is one that has obviously come about because it is Steven Gerrard and what he has accomplished in the game," ex-Australia international Schwarzer told Sky Sports.

"He has got to utilise that opportunity. Your name can take you so far but ultimately then you are judged on performances. If he takes this job, it's about how he then performs as a manager at the club.

"Over the course of time we have seen big names go into management and they have failed because they haven't been able to deliver as a manager.

"There are no guarantees that there is going to be success, however, it will open doors up for him and this opportunity is there. If it is correct, it is an amazing opportunity for him."