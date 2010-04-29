Schwarzer reveals penalty technique

Roy Hodgson's men face Hamburg in the home leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday – and after drawing 0-0 in Germany, Schwarzer's spot-kick savvy could be crucial.

If it comes down to a shootout, don't expect Schwarzer to panic. Like most goalkeepers, the Australian loves to heap the pressure on the attacker.

He doesn't even agree that goalkeepers should research the penalty styles of players they might face.

“You can’t possibly know every single player, the way they take the penalties,” he says in an interview with John 'Fenners' Fendley on behalf of Mitre.

“So I stay on my feet as long as possible. Let them make the first move, let them have all the pressure on them.”

Asked to nominate the best penalty taker at Fulham, the Australian had no hesitation. "Danny Murphy: I think he's only missed one in his career."

As for the finest penalty taker he's faced in his long career, the vastly experienced custodian comes up with an answer which might not delight his old fans at Middlesbrough.

“Probably Alan Shearer, he was brilliant,” he says. “As much as it hurts me to say that being that, you know, he’s a Geordie and all that…"

