Schweinsteiger back in Bayern training

The Germany captain has yet to feature for the Bundesliga champions this season, having picked up a minor ankle issue in Bayern's close-season preparations.

While fears surrounding that injury were played down, he then suffered irritation around his patellar tendon, which kept him from returning to competitive club action.

Having endured a frustrating few months after helping Germany lift the World Cup in Brazil, Schweinsteiger returned to training at Bayern's Sabener Strasse training ground on Tuesday.

Footage of the 30-year-old heading to training was posted on Bayern's official Twitter account, with the accompanying message "welcome back, Basti!"

The club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently stated the midfielder was likely to return to training during the international break, adding that he may play for the club before the turn of the year.

"He is likely to come back in 2014," Rummenigge told Kicker earlier this year.