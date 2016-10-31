Schweinsteiger 'felt great' after ending Manchester United exile

Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted to end his Manchester United exile by training with the first team on Monday.

The 32-year-old has been ostracised at Old Trafford since the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho and has not made an appearance all season, while he was notably absent from the official first-team photo released last week.

Schweinsteiger has been forced to train apart from the senior squad in recent weeks and it was even reported that Mourinho had banned the retired Germany international from turning out for the Under-23 side.

However, the midfielder made a surprise return to Monday's session at United's Carrington training complex and was pictured joking with captain Wayne Rooney as he took part in the full session.

He later took to his official Twitter account to say: "Felt great today! Team is in good shape, results will follow!"

Schweinsteiger is ineligible for United's Europa League trip to Fenerbahce on Thursday, but his return has prompted suggestions that he could be recalled to the matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League game against Swansea City.

Reports in England have said that United are still looking to sell the former Bayern Munich man in the next transfer window, however.

Speaking in August about Schweinsteiger's chances of returning for United , Mourinho said: "I think it's very difficult to happen. I'm not saying it's impossible. I'm saying it's very difficult.

"We have a decision completely made about Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick. We have five players for two positions. It's very difficult that an opportunity will arrive."