Schweinsteiger was 'bad' - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal was unhappy with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger's performance against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Van Gaal's men claimed a 3-1 win in the International Champions Cup clash on Tuesday thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Memphis Depay and Andreas Pereira.

Schweinsteiger, United's high-profile £15million signing from Bayern Munich, came on and played the second half at the California Memorial Stadium.

But Van Gaal was unimpressed by his 10 half-time substitutes, including Schweinsteiger.

"He was also bad. There was one highlight I think and that was Pereira [the goal]," the Dutchman said.

"Players can play bad and certainly when you have only three days or six days training sessions in your legs and you have to play 45 minutes.

"Everybody can say that it's easy to step in but it is not easy.

"I think the first match he played very well, and now he played bad. But that is also a process and certainly when you only have one week of training."

United dominated the encounter and scored twice in the first half as Mata and Memphis, with his first goal for the club, netted.

Van Gaal was happy with his team in the first half, but United's failure to keep possession after the break displeased him.

"The first half I was satisfied. The players want and have performed what we want," he said.

"The defensive organisation [was good] and they have created a lot of chances – 10 and they scored two goals, so I was satisfied. It can always be better, but I was satisfied.

"In the second half, I think we played very badly, a lot of ball losses, unnecessary, and the only highlight was the goal from Pereira and I think we don't give many chances away but we give possibilities away.

"It was a threat always and that was not necessary. Our positions in midfield was [sic] not so good as in the first half."