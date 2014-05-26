Scolari: I would have picked Diego Costa
Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said he would have called up dual international Diego Costa for the FIFA World Cup.
Atletico Madrid striker Costa, who announced he would represent Spain at international level in October, previously played in two friendlies under the Brazil flag in March 2013.
The 25-year-old, who was born in Brazil, was slammed by Scolari after his announcement, with the Brazil boss claiming he was 'turning his back on a dream of millions'.
And on Monday, Scolari revealed Costa - whose World Cup campaign ironically hangs in the balance due to a hamstring injury - had discussed with him representing the hosts at the 2014 tournament.
"I was going to summon him for the World Cup," Scolari said, as reported by AS.
"Was I wrong? I don't know. He would be at the World Cup with Brazil. I talked to him twice about it.
"The problem is there are other interests behind it. With Diego Costa becoming a naturalised Spaniard, another space (at Atletico) opened up in Europe.
"There's a whole set of interests. Diego Costa would be with us. He plays as a seven, a nine, or even as an 11. People to try to run him over and go crashing. He's strong as a bull."
Costa has made one appearance for Spain, playing 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Italy in March.
