Scolari unconcerned by Switzerland defeat

A Dani Alves own goal consigned the visitors to defeat at St. Jakob-Park in Basel in their first outing since the stunning 3-0 victory over world champions Spain in the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

But Scolari argued that the Swiss were better prepared for the clash, and says he does not expect a repeat performance from his charges.

"We faced an opponent who is vying for qualification, and the majority of our players are in early season. Their physical condition prevailed," he said.

"As I said earlier, we have a long way to go after the Confederations Cup. This defeat will serve as a lesson.

"For the next two games, we hope to play as we did in the Confederations Cup."

Brazil's place at the 2014 FIFA World Cup has been assured by their status as hosts.

Their next two friendly encounters come in September, when they face Australia and Portugal.