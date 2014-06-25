Scolari urges Brazil to raise their game

After two wins and a draw Brazil progressed as winners of Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico, but they lacked the attacking flair that their supporters have become accustomed to.

The host nation beat Cameroon 4-1 to secure top spot, but coach Scolari klnows they must raise their game when they face South American rivals Chile at Estadio Mineirao on Saturday.

"We can improve a bit more and we will have to do so if we want to overcome Chile, who are good," he said.

"They have (attacking) threat, they are organised and have a lot of quality.

"I liked the way my team played (against Cameroon). The fact is that we have improved in our passing and our marking.

"We still need to put more pressure on midfield."