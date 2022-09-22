Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Scotland U21 v Kazakhstan U21 – UEFA Euro U21 – Qualifying – Group I – Tannadice Park
(Image credit: Steve Welsh)

Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig have been called into the Scotland squad.

The pair come in as Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull drop out ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

St Mirren centre-back Gallagher was a key member of the team that qualified for the European Championship and made the squad for the finals but has not played for his country since a Euro 2020 warm-up game against Luxembourg in May 2021.

See more

Hellas Verona left-back Doig has been promoted from the under-21 squad after playing in a friendly win over Northern Ireland earlier on Thursday.

Everton right-back Patterson was wheeled out of Hampden on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury during Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday.

Celtic midfielder Turnbull has failed to shake off an ankle knock.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1