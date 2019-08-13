Scott Brown wants Celtic to keep on scoring

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes their range of striking options has helped them make a flying start to the season.

The Hoops hit 12 goals in the first two rounds of the Champions League qualifiers and the same total in their opening two Ladbrokes Premiership matches, as well as getting a crucial away goal against Cluj in a 1-1 first-leg draw last week.

Ten players have weighed in with goals already, with the return of Leigh Griffiths and Ryan Christie adding to the firepower.

Speaking ahead of the second leg against the Romanians, Brown said: “We have scored 12 goals in two games and it took us until October 8 last year to do that.

“We are looking good going forward and we just need to make sure we keep working on our attacking options. The lads have been on fire in front of goal and we need to make sure that continues.

“The good thing is it’s not just one or two people that’s scoring, it’s four, five and six people who are scoring. It seems to be coming from everywhere and we need to make sure we keep that attacking threat in every single game.”

Manager Neil Lennon has also been boosted by the attacking threat off the bench – six of their goals have come from substitutes.

“We can’t rely on 11 lads to play week-in, week-out,” Brown said. “There are so many games and changes with injury and fatigue throughout the season.

“You’re not guaranteed a start but the lads coming on have been phenomenal. They’ve brought that bit of pace and energy. The pressing levels against Motherwell in the second half were phenomenal.”

Brown expects a tough encounter against Dan Petrescu’s Cluj side.

“It’s going to be physical,” the midfielder said. “They are very, very direct, they play off second balls. They have good wingers, a good striker as well and they have good legs in the middle of the park.

“For us, it’s about playing our own game. We will play a passing game, get high up the park, get crosses in the box and create chances, and we have top-quality players up the park. Whoever starts will give us good legs and give us chances to create up front.”