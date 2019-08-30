Scott Parker: Harry Arter should not have been sent off

Fulham manager Scott Parker denied Harry Arter had taken a dive and should not have been sent off in the 1-1 draw at Cardiff.

Arter – who spent last season on loan at Cardiff – picked up two yellow cards in as many minutes midway through the second half of a keenly-contested Sky Bet Championship clash.

The second booking came after referee Tim Robinson adjudged that Arter had dived to win Fulham a 68th-minute free-kick when challenged by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison.

But Parker said: “I think the question that needs to be asked is ‘did he make contact with him?’ and he did.

“The first infringement is that he fouled him, but we’ve not looked at that. We’re going straight to when he has taken two steps and gone down after that.

“I just feel like the ball is going out for a corner, so they are going to get a corner. Where is the advantage to us?

“I’ve seen it twice and heard what people are saying – everyone is of the same view that he got touched.”

Parker conceded Arter might have tumbled theatrically, but added: “Whether he goes down two steps or he doesn’t go down, the first initial infringement is a foul.”

Cardiff struck three minutes before the break through Josh Murphy, but Fulham were level on the stroke of half-time as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his fifth goal of the season.

Fulham dominated the second half before Arter’s dismissal allowed Cardiff to apply late pressure.

“We had to show real grit and determination – something I’ve questioned these players with, certainly last year and this year,” Parker said.

“To a man, I felt they rolled their sleeves up and dug in. Overall it’s probably a point well gained.”

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock described Arter as a “super lad”, but admitted it was impossible for the Republic of Ireland international to change his no-nonsense style of play.

“It was a red card, and he probably should have been booked for throwing the ball at the linesman in the first half,” Warnock said.

“You know what you’re going to get with Harry, he did brilliantly for us and he’s a super lad.

“But he’s a nightmare for a manager. He just can’t change.

“You can look at him in the face and tell him to calm down and he’ll say ‘yeah, yeah’ and you think it’s registered. Then he’ll go and kick somebody!”

On the match itself, Warnock added: “I thought it was an exciting game.

“But one minute of madness cost us the game, it was poor defending.”