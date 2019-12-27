Scott Robinson ruled out of Livingston’s clash with Hibernian

Livingston will be without suspended midfielder Scott Robinson for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership showdown with Hibernian.

Skipper Alan Lithgow is also a doubt for the clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena after missing the Boxing Day defeat at Aberdeen through illness.

Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Scotland Under-21 defender Ross Porteous is suspended for Hibernian.

The centre-back completes a two-match ban following his red card against Rangers.

Striker Florian Kamberi misses out again with a knee injury.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Maxwell.