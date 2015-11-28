Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen climb to second spot

Aberdeen closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to four points after coming from behind to beat Ross County 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Adam Rooney, Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn scored second-half goals for Derek McInnes' men to leapfrog Hearts into second spot.

But champions Celtic have a far superior goal difference and also have a game in hand, a trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Hearts slipped back into third after drawing 2-2 at Motherwell, Juanma and Osman Sow scoring equalisers after Louis Moult put the hosts ahead just 90 seconds into the match.

Hamilton are up to fifth after leaving it late to come from behind to win 2-1 at rock bottom Dundee United, leaving Mixu Paatelainen's men seven points adrift.

Partick Thistle thrashed Kilmarnock 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller at Rugby Park with Kris Doolan and Robbie Muirhead both scoring twice to alleviate the Jags' relegation fears.