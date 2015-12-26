Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen held at home

Aberdeen missed the chance to take over at the top of the Scottish Premiership after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The home side needed a 90th-minute equaliser from Adam Rooney to salvage a point at Pittodrie, the forward scoring from the spot to complete Aberdeen's comeback from 2-0 down.

After Liam Polworth had given Inverness the lead just before half-time, Greg Tansey doubled the visiting team's advantage with a penalty straight after the interval.

However, a goal from Niall McGinn cut the deficit in half before Rooney spared Aberdeen from defeat in the closing stages.

The point picked up means Derek McInnes' side are only behind Celtic on goal difference, though the champions do have two games in hand.

At the other end of the table, Kilmarnock moved 10 points clear of bottom club Dundee United – who saw their game against Motherwell postponed - thanks to a 1-0 win over Hamilton.

Tope Obadeyi scored the only goal of the game after 69 minutes, his effort seeing Kilmarnock register just their fifth league win of the campaign.

Liam Boyce's hat-trick helped Ross County record a 5-2 triumph over Dundee, meaning they move four points clear of their opponents in the standings.

Michael Gardyne and Jackson Irvine also found the net for Ross County, who had twice fallen behind to goals from Kane Hemmings.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle's clash with St Johnstone was also postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.