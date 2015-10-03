Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen stunned by five-star St Johnstone

St Johnstone shocked Scottish Premiership leaders Aberdeen on Saturday as they romped to a 5-1 win at Pittodrie.

Brian Easton's fine volley and a close-range finish from Joe Shaughnessy put the visitors 2-0 up after just 10 minutes, though Ash Taylor's header immediately put Aberdeen back in the contest.

But Liam Craig's shot evaded goalkeeper Danny Ward to restore St Johnstone's two-goal advantage after half an hour and two headers in the second half from Steven MacLean wrapped up a stunning victory.

Aberdeen have now lost back-to-back games after winning their first eight of the season and champions Celtic can close to within a point should they beat Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Partick Thistle climbed off the foot of the table with a convincing 3-0 win over Dundee United, who are now rooted to the bottom in their stead.

David Amoo's header and two second-half strikes from Mustapha Dumbuya and Stuart Bannigan secured the victory to alleviate some of the pressure on manager Alan Archibald.

Hearts, meanwhile, missed the chance to close the gap to the top as Kilmarnock held them to a 1-1 draw.

Jamie Walker's penalty put the home side in front after former Hearts defender Conrad Balatoni fouled Osman Sow, but Balatoni made amends with a fine strike from the edge of the area to snatch a point.

Elsewhere, Dundee pulled five points ahead of Motherwell with a 2-1 win despite Stephen Pearson's late goal getting the nerves jangling at Dens Park, while two goals late in the first half saw Inverness Caledonian Thistle triumph 2-1 away to Ross County.