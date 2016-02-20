Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic pull clear as Dundee United upset Hearts

Gary Mackay-Steven's goal and a Leigh Griffiths brace saw Celtic cruise to a 3-0 win at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

Mackay-Steven broke the deadlock with a half-volley from 20 yards out in the 54th minute at Celtic Park.

Griffiths doubled the hosts' advantage five minutes later, beating goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams after good work down the flank by Kieran Tierney.

And Scotland international Griffiths capped off the win by scoring his 32nd goal of the season in all competitions three minutes into injury time, firing home from the top of the penalty area after a neat exchange of passes involving substitutes Ryan Christie and Scott Allan.

The victory moved the reigning champions six points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Aberdeen had their match at Partick Thistle on Friday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hearts remain third, but also dropped points in a 2-1 defeat at bottom side Dundee United, Paul Paton's stunning long-range volley sealing all three points for the hosts in a match that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Ross County survived going a man down in the 47th minute to beat Hamilton Academical 2-1 at home, Ian McShane curling home the winner from a free-kick with 12 minutes to go.

St Johnstone ended a three-game losing streak by winning 2-1 at home to Motherwell, David Wotherspoon equalising before Thomas Scobbie headed home the decisive goal in the 91st minute.

Finally, Lee Clark's debut as manager of second-bottom Kilmarnock ended in a 0-0 draw after Josh Magennis saw two attempts cleared off the line by visiting Dundee.