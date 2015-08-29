Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic return to the summit as Hearts suffer surprise defeat

Celtic put their European heartache behind them as a 3-1 victory over St Johnstone returned Ronny Deila's side to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Leigh Griffiths, Tom Rogic and Charlie Mulgrew sealed Celtic's success on Saturday as Deila's men made it five wins from six in the league this season.

Dedryck Boyata's own goal after 11 minutes had threatened to prolong the midweek agony of their UEFA Champions League exit, but Griffiths soon restored parity with a powerful drive.

As half-time approached, Rogic netted his second of the campaign, before Mulgrew made victory certain just after the hour with a stooping header.

Champions Celtic replaced Hearts at the summit after Robbie Neilson's side slipped to a surprise 3-2 defeat at Hamilton Academical, late goals from Ali Crawford and Garcia Tena proving their downfall.

Aberdeen maintained their 100 per cent start to the 2015-16 campaign with a 2-0 win at Partick Thistle, a result that lifts them above Hearts and into second.

After a goalless first half, Adam Rooney broke the deadlock four minutes after the restart before Kenny McLean wrapped up the points just before the hour.

Louis Moult's first-half penalty ensured Motherwell put a run of four successive defeats behind them, Ian Baraclough's men beating struggling Kilmarnock 1-0.

Elsewhere, Dundee United were beaten 2-1 by Ross County and Dundee snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.