Scottish Premiership Review: Hearts thrash Motherwell, Dundee into top six
Hearts thrashed Motherwell, Dundee climbed into the top six and Kilmarnock beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.
Hearts moved to within nine points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a thumping 6-0 victory over Motherwell on Saturday.
Igor Rossi's glancing header put the hosts ahead before Osman Sow drilled home a low second and Gavin Reilly's penalty made it 3-0, all inside the first 22 minutes.
Motherwell missed two good chances to get a foothold in the second half and Callum Patterson's goal 13 minutes from time killed any hope of a fightback.
Juanma's fine finish made it five and Arnaud Djoum won and converted a penalty in injury time to seal an emphatic victory.
Dundee moved into the top six after three goals in the first 15 minutes helped them to a 4-2 victory away to Partick Thistle.
Kane Hemmings' penalty put them ahead before captain Gary Harkins pounced on a mistake from goalkeeper Tomas Cerny to make it 2-0.
Greg Stewart bent home a sublime third and Harkins drilled in Dundee's fourth not long after David Amoo's header gave Partick some hope.
Liam Lindsay was sent off for a second booking in the second half to compound a miserable day for the hosts, who netted a late consolation through Kris Doolan.
Dundee's spot in the top six comes at the expense of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.
Greg Kiltie scored from close range for the hosts before Ross Draper netted an equaliser in a first half that had to be halted in order to clear the pitch of snow.
Further stoppages interrupted the second period, but Craig Slater's fine volley ensured a win for Kilmarnock that moves them 14 points clear of bottom-club Dundee United.
They are now also level on points with Hamilton, who battled to a 0-0 draw away to St Johnstone.
