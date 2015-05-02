Scottish Premiership Review: Muirhead winner sees Celtic crowned champions

Celtic have been crowned Scottish champions for the fourth consecutive season and for the 46th time in their history following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Dundee United.

A 5-0 trouncing of Dundee on Friday from Ronny Deila's Celtic had meant that Derek McInnes' side needed to win at Tannadice in order to take the Scottish Premiership title race to another week, but they were unable to recover from Robbie Muirhead's 13th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Inverness Caledonian Thistle looked set to strengthen their grip on third place with victory at St Johnstone after Aaron Doran gave them the lead with his sixth goal of the season.

However, St Johnstone remain very much in the hunt for European football themselves and battled back to secure a share of the spoils courtesy of a thumping 82nd-minute header from Brian Graham.

Hamilton Academical edged Kilmarnock in a five-goal thriller at Rugby Park.

Lee Ashcroft gave the home side an early lead, but Jason Scotland, Darian MacKinnon and Nigel Hasselbaink all replied for Hamilton, who held on despite youngster Greg Kiltie's first senior goal reducing the deficit on 78 minutes and ensuring a tense finale.

Second-bottom Motherwell fought out a gritty 1-1 draw with Ross County at Fir Park, Scott McDonald firing the hosts into an early lead from close range before Liam Boyce levelled things up just before the break.

Rock-bottom St Mirren lost 3-0 at Partick Thistle as second-half goals from Ryan Stevenson, Kris Doolan and Steven Lawless settled matters.