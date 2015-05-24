Scottish Premiership Review: United take Dundee derby spoils, Celtic smash Inverness

Dundee United ended their Scottish Premiership season with a result to remember as Nadir Ciftci inspired a 3-0 defeat of arch-rivals Dundee, while champions Celtic obliterated Inverness 5-0 to cap off another dominant campaign in style.

Dundee went into their final game of the season aiming to arrest an alarming run of five defeats in six league games, though by no means were United in a forgiving mood.

Ciftci opened the scoring in the eighth minute after pouncing on an error by Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren and the Turk doubled his tally for the day with a little over half an hour played, winning a penalty from Thomas Konrad and dispatching it himself.

United wrapped things up early in the second half, as Blair Spittal raced on to John Rankin's incisive through pass and slotted into the net.

Celtic have cruised to a fourth successive league title this season and they brought things to a close in fitting fashion, Stefan Scepovic netting twice as Inverness suffered a 5-0 mauling.

The Serbian striker was making only his fourth start of the season, but he took just five minutes to break the deadlock, Stefan Johansen extending their lead in the 18th minute.

Scepovic found the net once again 20 minutes from time before Leigh Griffiths and Kris Commons completed the rout.

Chris Kane's second-half winner for St. Johnstone in a 1-0 triumph at Aberdeen leaves Tommy Wright's men with a chance of securing a Europa League place.

St. Johnstone will earn a spot in Europe's second-tier competition for next year if Inverness beat Falkirk in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.