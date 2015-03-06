Scrap Wembley semi-finals, says Rodgers

The Premier League club are just one victory away from a spot in the final four of the competition and welcome Championship side Blackburn Rovers to Anfield on Saturday.

If Liverpool come through that test they will by guaranteed at least one trip to Wembley this term, but Rodgers says that the famous venue should only play host to the final.

"In many ways I wish semi-finals weren't at Wembley," he said.

"I think it takes something away from it. Wembley should be just for the final."

Rodgers is still awaiting his first trophy in his third season in charge of Liverpool.

And the former Swansea City boss believes he has a squad capable of challenging for honours.

"The first year here was about integration, second year objective was to get in the Champions League, this season I felt we had depth to challenge for trophies," he added.

"If we can arrive in the top four and win a trophy that will be success for us this season."