Scudamore apologises over sexist slip-up

The boss of the English top flight, entering its final day of the season on Sunday, found himself in hot water, when emails exchanged between leading English football figures discovered Scudamore's usage of the word 'gash' in reference to women.

Scudamore's former personal assistant, was the whistleblower, and the 54-year-old was forced to concede his fault.

"These were private emails exchanged between colleagues and friends of many years," a Scudamore statement read, as published by the Sunday Mirror.

"They were received and sent from my private and confidential email, which a temporary employee who was with the organisation for only a matter of weeks, should not have accessed and was under no instruction to do so.

"Nonetheless I accept the contents are inappropriate and apologise for any offence caused, particularly to the temporary employee.

"It was an error of judgement that I will not make again."

Scudamore will be present at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, where it is probable Manchester City will seal the Premier League title.