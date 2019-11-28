Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac opens up on car-jacking ordeal: “I stayed calm and tried to fight back”

The incident occurred in July, shortly after the Gunners stars had returned from a pre-season tour of the USA.

The armed assailants attempted a car-jacking, but Kolasinac fought off one of the knife-wielding attackers.

A man named Ashley Smith has since been jailed for 10 years for his involvement, while another, Jordan Northover, has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and is awaiting his sentencing.

"Mesut had visited me,” the Bosnian explained to Goal and DAZN.

“I came out and stood next to his car. Suddenly a scooter driver stops next to us.

"You do not think about it, although I've heard many stories about it. Why should it happen to you?

"Suddenly the robber stands beside you and pulls an object out of his pocket. 'Okay', I thought, 'now it's my turn'. But I stayed calm and tried to fight back.

"It was definitely a dangerous situation. We are glad that nothing happened to us. That's the most important thing. And that's why it should be forgotten and it's over."

Both players were left out of the Arsenal squad in the aftermath of the incident as police opened an investigation, while they were provided with security guards.

"Yes, that was funny," he continued.

"You go shopping and somebody always watches. But that was discussed with the club as a mere precaution.

"My wife was by my side and, as was written in Germany, my family and I were not scared. We do not hide. We live our lives.

"It was important to me that my family was there. My wife, my dad, my dogs. But I did not have to talk to anyone about it to make me feel better.

"I'm not worried anymore. At no time did I have the idea of leaving London. My family and I are happy and we are happy that everything is back to normal."

