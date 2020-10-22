10 minutes on the clock, 43 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club Bayern Munich beat in 2019/20?

We came to a conclusion during the putting together of this quiz: it’s really, really hard.

We’re looking for the top three goalscorers from the last 10 Europa League seasons (although some years have more because of joint top scorers).

But just because something is hard doesn’t mean it is isn’t worth doing – that’s the reasoning we’ll hope you approach this with. We reckon that even getting 50 per cent would be a good showing in the 10 minutes we’ve set aside.

Sure, you might know the Arsenal or Inter scorers on this list. But how are you with Ludogorets and Dynamo Kiev?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICH JOLLY We could finally see the 'new' Chelsea this weekend: does Frank Lampard know what it looks like?

RANKED! The 10 best playmakers in the world

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars