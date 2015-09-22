Seaman: Pressure on Arsenal in League Cup

David Seaman says Arsenal's stuttering form heading into their League Cup tie with fierce rivals Tottenham puts them under greater pressure to win.

Arsene Wenger's side have lost their last two matches ahead of the clash at White Hart Lane, including a disappointing 2-0 loss against Premier League title rivals Chelsea.

Not since 1993 – when Seaman was in goal for Arsenal – have they lifted the League Cup, with two runs to the final in the past nine years ending in showpiece defeat.

"Arsenal's start has been OK, but it's not been as good as what they hoped for I'm sure," Seaman told Omnisport.

"They had not a great start, then they had a few good wins but they are going into this game off two defeats, and they don't want to go into their next Premier League game after three defeats.

"So makes it a little bit more important for Arsenal to win in that aspect.

"It's a massive game for the players and even bigger for the fans, the bragging rights are obviously dictated by who wins.

"It will be a good game, and will be interesting to see what sort of side both teams put out because they will definitely put some not regular first teamers in there.

"It is important both put decent sides out there because if Tottenham put a full strength team out and Arsenal put a youth team out it's not a good challenge. It's about getting the mixture right."